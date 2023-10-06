Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Fall finally arrives

Watch Now
Fall has finally arrived across southern Wisconsin! Cooler air has plunged into the Midwest and the Great Lakes.
and last updated 2023-10-06 07:57:02-04

Fall has finally arrived across southern Wisconsin! Cooler air has plunged into the Midwest and the Great Lakes. Overnight lows have fallen into the 40s & 50s with a breezy westerly wind. Although the day starts off with sunshine, expect increasing cloud cover as a round of scattered showers rolls in. Highs will only top out near 60 at the lakefront with upper 50s forecast farther inland. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm remain possible through the late evening hours. 

NW winds could gust upwards of 30mph overnight as lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. 

An upper-level low will continue to spin to our NE - prompting rolling chances for cloud cover and a few sprinkles this weekend.

A partly cloudy sky is expected for Saturday & Sunday - with highs in the mid/upper 50s. 

Sunshine returns early next week as highs slowly climb back toward 60 degrees.

FRIDAY:      Increasing Clouds; Windy & Chance PM Showers            High: Near 60
            Wind:  W 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT:    Isolated shower early; Mostly Cloudy & Windy
            Low:  42
            Wind: NW 15-20 G 30 mph

SATURDAY:   Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool
            High:  57

SUNDAY:     Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler
            High:  55

MONDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High:  55

TUESDAY:    Mostly Sunny
            High: 56

