Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Fall chill today, warmer Tuesday with sunshine ahead

Beautiful fall weather is back in southern Wisconsin this week. Overnight lows fell back into the 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will only recover to about 60 this afternoon under a light easterly wind.

Southerly winds will ramp up tomorrow — bolstering highs towards 70-degrees in the afternoon. The quiet weather continues for the remainder of the week. Storm Team 4 will keep an eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. If that system were to mature and move on-land, the track will need monitoring. It could bring rain to parts of the central US.

Otherwise, the sunshine continues into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lower 70s!



MONDAY: Sunny & Cool

High: 61

Wind: N/E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 50

Wind: S/SE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 70

Wind: S 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64

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