Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fabulous fall weather continues

No end in sight! Day after day, the great fall weather continues. We'll see mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the low 70s lakeside and mid-70s inland.

We do have another weak cold front late tonight into Friday morning. Along the front, we will see some clouds and a small chance for a couple of showers. Any small showers that do develop will clear the area by the mid-morning hours. Expect decreasing clouds and a bit cooler temperatures for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Winds will be breezy for the weekend, but temperatures will be mild. We'll see highs in the low to mid-70s on Saturday. Then, we're tracking another weak front Saturday night into Sunday morning that could once again bring a few rain showers.

THURSDAY: Sunny and MildHigh: 73

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Isolated Shower

Low: 55

Wind: N 10 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. Early AM Shower. Bec. Mostly Sunny

High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny and Breezy

High: 73

SUNDAY: Slight Ch. Early AM Shower. Bec. Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 70

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67

