Southeast Wisconsin weather: Evening storms on the way

Rain is back in the forecast today! Most of the day will actually be dry and windy with wind gusts near 40 mph. An isolated rain shower will be possible in the afternoon. The widespread rain and storms will move in this evening as a warm front gets stuck just down to our south. Showers and storms will be likely from 6:00 p.m. to midnight across southeastern Wisconsin.

While the highest severe weather threat will be down to our south, it does look like a storm or two could be on the stronger side before weakening across our area. Areas southwest of Madison to Lake Geneva will have the highest potential.

A cold front will sweep through Wednesday morning bringing the chance for a few more showers and storms. A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon before things calm down toward the weekend. Sunshine will return Friday into the weekend with highs in the lower 50s. Morning lows will be in the 30s, so we will watch for some frost and freeze potential.



TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Windy, Showers/Storms Likely LateHigh: 58 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: E 15-30 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Likely Before Midnight, Breezy

Low: 51

Wind: SE 20-30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Morning Showers/Storms

High: 64

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 57

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 54

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 51

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.