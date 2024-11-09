Southeast Wisconsin weather: Early sunshine; Light rain tonight into Sunday

Some nice sunshine kicks off the weekend, but rain is around the corner. The low-pressure system that brought tons of snow to the Rockies and northern New Mexico is moving into the central Plains today. Scattered showers have formed well ahead of the low's center. These light showers spread into Wisconsin late this evening and overnight. Meanwhile, cloud cover continues to filter into the region today. Sunshine gives way to a mostly cloudy sky later this afternoon as highs top out in the mid/upper 50s.

Patchy drizzle and light showers are expected tonight into tomorrow. As the center of the low moves overhead midday Sunday, a few pockets of moderate rain are possible. Most places can expect to receive around or just under 0.25" of rainfall.

As soon as the rain moves out, clouds give way to more sunshine on Veterans Day. A dry cold front sweeps in on Monday - leading to cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

The next best chance of rain moves in Wednesday.



SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds; Breezy. Chance PM Drizzle/Light ShowersHigh: 55

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Light Rain/Drizzle; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 50

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Isolated Storm; Mostly Cloudy

High: 56

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.