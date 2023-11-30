Southeast Wisconsin weather: Early sunshine, increasing clouds later in the day

The 40s are feeling great & continue today! Early sunshine gives way to a bit more cloud cover later in the day. Highs will top out in the mid - upper 40s across SE Wisconsin. However, that's the end of the nice weather as things turn a bit messy this weekend.

An area of low-pressure develops across the south-central Plains and lifts into Illinois tomorrow/Saturday. While much of the rainfall stays south of Wisconsin, a swath of wet snow & rain may cross the State Line into Walworth, Kenosha & Racine counties.

The best chance for snow comes during the earlier hours of Friday and again late at night as temperatures fall below-freezing. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible - especially away from Lake Michigan where temps will be cooler.

After a gap in precip on Saturday, another round of rain/snow is possible on Sunday. Most of the wintry weather will take place far NW of Milwaukee - across central Wisconsin.

Light accumulations are possible. Another break in precip is around on Monday before a clipper system moves in on Tuesday. Light snowfall is possible, but the track remains unclear. We'll continue to monitor this system as it gets closer.

THURSDAY: Early Sunshine; Increasing Clouds Breezy & Mild

High: 46

Wind: SW TO W 5-15 G 25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 32

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Snow South

High: 41

SATURDAY: AM Chance Rain/Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

SUNDAY: Chance Rain/Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

