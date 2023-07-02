Southeast Wisconsin weather: Early Sunday Showers

Scattered showers have begun to develop around northern Illinois/southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. As an area of low-pressure passes by to the South, these showers will gradually come to a close late this morning and into the early afternoon. The sky will gradually clear from West to East following the low's departure. Light morning showers are more likely along and South of I-94. An isolated rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. Highs today will climb into the mid 70s at the lakefront and lower 80s inland.

Once the sky clears, it stays that way through the 3rd & 4th of July! Outside of a pop-up storm in the heat of the afternoon, both days appear sunny, warm & humid! Highs will be in the lower 80s at the lakefront on Monday. But, by the 4th of July, all of southern Wisconsin may register highs in the lower 90s! Dew points will hover in the 60s - so it will feel quite sticky.

A cold-front approaches the region on Wednesday & early Thursday. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely with this feature. Rain may begin in the West on Wednesday afternoon and may not clear eastern sections of Wisconsin until early Thursday. Stay tuned for finer details! The cold front will usher in cooler/drier air for the latter half of the week.

Highs will hold steady in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the beginning of next weekend.



SUNDAY: Chance AM Showers - mainly near & South of I-94Then, becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 74 Lake 82 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: NE 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warm & Humid

High: 83 Lake 90 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance Pop-Up Storm

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 85

THURSDAY: Chance AM Showers, Then Partly Cloudy

High: 77

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.