Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain continues Thursday, thunderstorms possible

Rain amounts were light last night and into this morning. Tonight's round of rain will likely be much heavier. Rain will likely spread across the area after midnight tonight. Tomorrow morning's commute looks soggy. Rain continues much of the day tomorrow with even a few thunderstorms possible. Over an inch of rain is very possible. There is just a small chance for a few more showers and storms on Friday.
We start cooling down this weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be around 50 and Sunday only in the 40s. Saturday should be dry for trick or treaters, but some rain is possible on Sunday, especially south of Milwaukee.
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild. Scattered Showers 0.10" to 0.25" Rain
Low: 52
Wind: S 10-20 mph
THURSDAY:
Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Mainly Late. 0.10" to 0.25" Rain
High: 60
Wind: SW 10 mph
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny. Ch. Showers Late
High: 58
SATURDAY:
Ch. AM Showers, Breezy, and Partly Cloudy
High: 54
SUNDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 54
MONDAY:
Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Sprinkle
High: 57
