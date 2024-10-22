Southeast Wisconsin weather: Early afternoon showers possible

After back-to-back 80 degree days we are starting a cooling trend. Temperatures will still be mild today with a breeze from the south and highs in the low 70s. A weakening low-pressure system will bring more clouds and the chance for a couple isolated rain showers by the early afternoon hours.

A different system in southern Canada will bring a cold front across the state tonight. Winds will pick up through the overnight hours as they turn to the northwest. Cooler temperatures will move in for Wednesday with highs close to average, near 60 degrees.

Our best chance of rain this week will come Thursday night into Friday morning with showers likely. Upper 50s and sunshine are in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures are looking a little cool, but not looking too bad for any weekend Trick or Treating. We're watching another warming trend for early next week.

TUESDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Early PM Shower, MildHigh: 72

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Becoming Breezy

Low: 51

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cooler

High: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Rain At Night

High: 63

FRIDAY: AM Showers, Partly Cloudy

High: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

