Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drying out after soaking rain

We get a chance to dry out today after a soaking rainfall yesterday. We'll see lots of sunshine developing today after a few areas of clouds early. Winds will also be light today, around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will hit the upper 40s lakeside with inland areas will stay in the low 50s.
A strong but mainly dry cold front moves across Wisconsin this weekend. Ahead of it, temperatures will hit the 50s Saturday with a very gusty wind from the west. The front moves through Saturday afternoon, bringing the small chance for a sprinkle or light rain shower. Temperatures will then fall Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A few flurries will also be possible Sunday.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny High: Lake 48, Inland 52
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 38
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy. Isolated Sprinkle or Shower
High: 54
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible, Breezy & Colder
High: 39
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 37
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 47
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.