Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drying out after soaking rain

We get a chance to dry out today after a soaking rainfall yesterday. We'll see lots of sunshine developing today after a few areas of clouds early. Winds will also be light today, around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will hit the upper 40s lakeside with inland areas will stay in the low 50s.

A strong but mainly dry cold front moves across Wisconsin this weekend. Ahead of it, temperatures will hit the 50s Saturday with a very gusty wind from the west. The front moves through Saturday afternoon, bringing the small chance for a sprinkle or light rain shower. Temperatures will then fall Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A few flurries will also be possible Sunday.



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny High: Lake 48, Inland 52

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy. Isolated Sprinkle or Shower

High: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible, Breezy & Colder

High: 39

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 37

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47

