Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drying out after soaking rain

We'll get a chance to dry out Friday after soaking rainfall Thursday. We'll see lots of sun and lighter winds.
We get a chance to dry out today after a soaking rainfall yesterday. We'll see lots of sunshine developing today after a few areas of clouds early. Winds will also be light today, around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will hit the upper 40s lakeside with inland areas will stay in the low 50s.

A strong but mainly dry cold front moves across Wisconsin this weekend. Ahead of it, temperatures will hit the 50s Saturday with a very gusty wind from the west. The front moves through Saturday afternoon, bringing the small chance for a sprinkle or light rain shower. Temperatures will then fall Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A few flurries will also be possible Sunday.

FRIDAY:      Mostly Sunny            High: Lake 48, Inland 52
            Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Partly Cloudy
            Low: 38
            Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy and Windy. Isolated Sprinkle or Shower
            High: 54

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible, Breezy & Colder
            High: 39

MONDAY:    Partly Cloudy
            High: 37

TUESDAY:    Partly Cloudy
            High: 47

