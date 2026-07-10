Dry weather is in the forecast for the foreseeable future, with no major chance of rain, if any, through the middle of next week.

WATCH: Find out if we'll see more rain this weekend

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry with some hot temperatures

Temperatures will slowly warm up over the next four days, with highs near 80 again today, then in the lower 80s Saturday, middle 80s Sunday and near 90 Monday and Tuesday.

The good news with this round of warmth is that dew points will not be as high as last week’s heat, so heat index values will not be as bad. We will probably still see a few areas get close to 100 in terms of the heat index, but not much warmer than that.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: NE 5 MPH

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 86

MONDAY: Sunny and Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY: Sunny and Hot

High: 92

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