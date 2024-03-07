Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry today with rain tomorrow

Clouds start to increase today but we will stay dry. Temperatures will once again be in the 40s for most.

Those clouds thicken up tonight with isolated rain chances by the early morning hours. Most of the rain will sweep across the area during the day on Friday. it will not be the nicest day with a damp chill and increasing winds from the northeast.

Rain is expected to clear out in time for the weekend. Strong winds from the north and northwest this weekend will keep temperature cool in the 40s. We then start a warming trend with 50s and some 60s possible next week.



THURSDAY: More Clouds But DryHigh: 44 Lake, 48 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Shower Late

Low: 38

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy, Windy, and Rainy

High: 42

SATURDAY: Decreasing Clouds, Breezy

High: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 47

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54 Lake, 58 Inland

