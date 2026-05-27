Scattered showers and thunderstorms have largely dissipated across central and northern Wisconsin. A backdoor cold front will drop in from the northeast throughout Wednesday.

Watch the full 7-Day forecast below:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry & Sunny

There is some uncertainty about the timing of this front, but afternoon temperatures will range from the 60s and 70s near the lake to the mid-80s farther inland. As the cold front moves farther west, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.

Cooler conditions are expected Thursday, as highs will rebound only into the mid-60s at the lakefront and lower 70s inland. An extended period of dry weather will take us through the weekend and early next week. Highs will remain near or above normal.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Ch. Showers Late

High: 72 Lake Inland: 86

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 50

Wind: NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64 Lake 73 Inland

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 75 Lake 84 Inland

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 70 Lake 77 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72 Lake 77 Inland

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