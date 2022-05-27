Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drier, windier, and cooler Friday

Showers will wrap up Friday morning and skies will begin to clear as a storm system moves out of the area. Winds will be gusty, especially Friday morning, and out of the north-northeast 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler than Thursday, with highs near 60°.

The weather is looking pretty good for Memorial Day weekend. After a chance for some showers Saturday afternoon, we'll have sunnier skies and warming temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday, upper 70s to mid-80s Sunday, and mid to upper 80s Monday. It will be breezy each day with winds out of the south-southwest 10-15 mph.

Warm weather continues into next week, before a cold front drops the temperatures and brings some t-showers Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Clearing skies. Windy

High: 62 Lakefront..68 Inland

Wind: NNE 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 50

Wind: W 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for PM showers

High: 72

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 78 Lakefront...84 Inland

Wind: S 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 83

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

