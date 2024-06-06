Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drier day, afternoon rain possible

We're seeing clear skies and lots of sunshine to start off your Thursday morning! Clouds will mix in as the day progresses towards the afternoon. A few isolated showers or sprinkle will be possible under some of the darker clouds that develop. It will be a breezy day with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Highs hit the low 70s with low humidity.

For the weekend we are tracking a quick moving system that could bring some showers Saturday morning and into the middle of the day. Highs hit the lower 70s again. Sunday is looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.



THURSDAY: Sunny Start, PM Iso. Shower/sprinkle, BreezyHigh: 73

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Iso Evening Shower, Mostly Clear

Low: 54

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 74

SATURDAY: Rain Chance, Mainly Morning

High: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67 Lake, 71 Inland

