Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dreary Sunday; Cooler start to the week

Patchy drizzle and mist are hovering over southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. Visibility has dropped below 3 miles in some spots as a result. Thanks to the added cloud cover, overnight lows have only fallen into the upper 40s inland with lows near 50 at the lakefront.

The center of low pressure is bringing another round of light rain this afternoon. Some pockets of moderate rainfall are possible, and an embedded clap of thunder can't be ruled out! This batch of rain only brings an additional 0.25" of rainfall to mainly areas along and North of I-94.

Some clouds may break late this evening, but more are expected ahead of a cold front that drops in on Veterans Day. NW winds pick up during the afternoon, keeping highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunshine lasts through Tuesday. The next best chance of rain is on Wednesday. Overall, the next seven days will feature temperatures near or above-average.



SUNDAY: AM Drizzle/Mist; Chance Light Showers; Mostly Cloudy & BreezyHigh: 58

Wind: S/W 10-15

TONIGHT: Mainly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 44

Wind: W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers, Mostly Cloudy

High: 52

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.