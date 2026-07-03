Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging storms for the holiday weekend

Overnight showers and storms have stayed largely south in Illinois. Cloud cover is rolling in from the West and there is a conditional chance for showers/storms later this afternoon & evening. If there is enough sunshine, some strong to severe storms would be more likely. The strongest storms could contain gusty winds and hail. There is a better chance of stronger storms to the South of I-94 towards the State Line.

Some showers/storms may linger into the overnight hours. Another round of showers/storms is possible first thing Saturday morning. Additional waves of rain/storms are possible Saturday evening. If you have outdoor holiday plans, please stay weather aware & download the TMJ4 News app. There will be dry time during the 4th of July, but rounds of storms may impact plans — including firework displays.

A few more showers are possible on Sunday before sunshine returns early next week.

WATCH: What will the holiday weekend weather look like?

Dodging storms for the holiday weekend

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Some could be Strong

High: 90 Heat Index: 96

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Rounds of storms possible; Some dry time.

High: 82

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

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