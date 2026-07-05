Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging Spotty Sunday Showers

Cloud cover and NE winds allowed overnight lows to fall into the lower/mid-60s. An overall cooler and calmer day is forecast — with highs climbing into the mid-70s at the lakefront. Afternoon temperatures may reach the lower 80s farther inland. Thanks to cloud cover and a consistent NE wind, temperatures will be cooler today. There is also a chance for a few spotty showers today.

Cloud cover gives way to sunshine for Monday & Tuesday. Highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s both days. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday along a cold front.



SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Spotty Shower/Storm Possible

High: 75 Lake 81 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: N 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers

High: 87

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 81

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