Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dense morning fog, mild afternoon

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM this morning for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, Ozaukee and Washington Counties. Visibility down to a quarter mile or less and areas of freezing fog possible.

Areas of patchy fog and freezing fog this morning will dissipate throughout the morning hours today. Expect a good amount of sunshine with just a few midday lunchtime clouds passing through. With a breeze out of the south, temperatures will be a bit cooler by the lake today. Highs lakeside will stay in the upper 40s while inland areas reach the low to mid 50s!

Almost everyone will climb into the 50s Wednesday with winds out of the southwest. A system will pass to our south, but there will be more clouds and the slim chance for a shower Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

Things will be a bit cooler as that system departs to our south. Highs Friday into Saturday will hit the upper 30s to low 40s. We warm right back up into the 50s Sunday and into early next week.



TUESDAY: AM Fog, Few Midday clouds, MildHigh: 48 Lake 52 Inland

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild

Low: 37

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds, Slight Ch. Shower

High: 55

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds, Slight Ch. AM Shower

High: 50

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

