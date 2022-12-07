Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dense fog Wednesday morning

{***A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 A.M. FOR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. VISIBILITY IS BEING REDUCED TO A HALF MILE OR LESS IN SPOTS. SLICK ROADS ARE POSSIBLE TOO AS TEMPERATURES ARE BELOW FREEZING INLAND AND CAUSING AREAS OF FREEZING FOG.***}

A foggy start Wednesday morning with a few areas of freezing fog. Keep your lights on, not your brights on, and allow some extra space when driving today. The fog will gradually lift, but we'll keep plenty of clouds across the area. Highs climb into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon.

The latest guidance has Thursday/Friday's storm slowing down, meaning we'll likely not see rain across our area until Thursday night. So ahead of the system, expect cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s Thursday. As the system moves through, we'll have a chance for some accumulating snow Friday morning, however confidence is low. Temperatures will be starting off just above freezing Friday and easterly winds will bring temperatures to near 40° by midday, meaning any snow that does fall will melt as it reaches the ground. With this said, if the snowfall is heavy enough, we could see around 1" of snow, with higher amounts through Dodge, Jefferson, and Walworth counties. I'll continue to update the forecast as the storm moves closer.

We'll have another chance for a wintry mix Saturday, with no accumulation. Sunday will be partly sunny. Highs climb to near 40° both days.

WEDNESDAY: AM fog. Mostly cloudy

High: 43

High: 43

Wind: NNW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 33

Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Chance for rain late

High: 43

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Morning snow likely. Cloudy. Windy

High: 40

Wind: E 10-15 G20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for wintry mix late

High: 41

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny

High: 42

Wind: NW 5-10 mph