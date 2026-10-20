Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Dense fog gives way to sunshine and 60s

***A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 A.M. FOR FOND DU LAC, SHEBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, OZAUKEE, WAUKESHA, MILWAUKEE, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES.***

Dense fog has formed overnight across much of Southeast Wisconsin as overnight lows have fallen into the 40s and 50s. The fog is expected to dissipate after sunrise. The beautiful October weather continues today and for the week ahead. Sunshine is back today with highs topping out in the 60s.

The sunshine is back each day this week — with highs near 70 by tomorrow!

Storm Team 4 is watching long-range trends. A cold front may drop south over the weekend — prompting a chance for a few showers on Saturday. Cooler weather is possible next week if the upper-level ridge breaks down. There is still significant disagreement between long-range computer models. In the meantime, enjoy the nice weather!



TUESDAY: AM Fog; Sunny and Beautiful

High: 64

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Patchy Fog

Low: 45 Lake 40 Inland

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 68

THURSDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 64

FRIDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 63

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