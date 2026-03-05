Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dense fog advisory in effect for some counties

Light showers and dense fog have moved into southern Wisconsin overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties until Noon. Periods of mist and drizzle will remain possible during this period. The good news is that temperatures are above freezing this morning.

Highs climb into the lower 40s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

The weather pattern turns more active on Friday. SW winds usher in much warmer air throughout the day. Highs jump into the 60s during the late evening hours. Two rounds of rain are being monitored. The first arrives during the late morning and continues into the afternoon. A few heavy downpours are possible. The second moves in during the late evening hours. There is a potential for a few strong to severe storms. The strongest storms could contain hail and gusty winds.

Once lingering showers exit by daybreak Saturday, breezy NW winds take hold. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s by Saturday afternoon.

Highs return into the 50s & 60s by Sunday & Monday with sunshine. The next opportunity for rain arrives on Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 37

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Rain/Storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy; Late Day Warmth

High: 60

SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers; Becoming Sunny & Breezy

High: 56 (Falling into 40s by Afternoon)

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

MONDAY: Sunny & Warm

High: 64

