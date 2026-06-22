Southeast Wisconsin weather: Decreasing clouds give way to sunshine

We are looking at a decent day with decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will take time to move on, but by midday we'll get some more sun.

Tuesday is sunny, back to 70s.

Then Wednesday is our next best shot at rain. This arrives mid-morning, and it's on and off through the day, becoming more widespread as the day goes on. Nothing severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

We clear again late week with mid 70s. Our next best shot at 80° is Sunday.

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. High swim risk for Racine county.

High: 68

Wind: NE 10-15

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfy.

High: 73

Wind: E 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Increasing rain showers. Some isolated thunderstorms.

High: 78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a pop up shower chance.

High: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.