Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerously cold wind chills continue this morning

Very cold wind chills early this morning! Most areas are starting off with wind chills between 25 to 30 below!

Plenty of sunshine today will try to help us out with high temperatures near 10 degrees. Wind chills will still be below zero all day long but our cold weather advisory ends at noon. We do have another cold weather advisory tonight starting at midnight until 10am Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will climb into the teens with the chance for a few flurries late in the day.

A better jump in our temperatures for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 20s. Winds will finally turn from the northwest to southwest heading into the weekend. That means 30s will return with some 40s looking possible into next week as we thaw out!

TUESDAY: Sunny and Very Cold

High: 10

Wind Chill -25 to -5

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Very Cold

Low: -3 Lake, -8 Inland

Wind Chill: -10 to -25

Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible Late

High: 14

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 30

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.