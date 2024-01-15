Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerously cold temperatures settle in across the area

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 9AM WEDNESDAY. COLD AIR COMBINED WITH WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH WILL CREATE WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS -35°. WEAR LAYERS AND COVER EXPOSED SKIN IF GOING OUT, FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN 30 MINUTES TIME.***

A dangerously cold Monday across southeastern Wisconsin! Temperatures this morning are starting off well below zero with wind chills down near 25 below. We won't warm up much today, only into the single digits this afternoon. With a steady breeze out of the west, wind chills will stay at -15 or colder.

We'll see one more really cold day on Tuesday then temperatures start to moderate. Lows Tuesday morning will be near -10 with highs in the single digits. Once again wind chills will range from -25 to -15 degrees.

Things will be a bit better by the middle of the week with high temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will still be below zero. The good news is that a warm up looks very likely Sunday, and into early next week. Highs will climb back into the 30s next week and even some 40s aren't out of the question! Heat wave!



MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and ColdHigh: 4

Wind Chill: -15 to -30

Wind: W 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Frigid

Low: -9

Wind Chill: -20 to -30

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Frigid

High: 5

Wind Chill: -15 to -30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 14

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Light Snow

High: 14



