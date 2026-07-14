Monday’s high reached 96 degrees in Milwaukee — the hottest day of the year so far. We may top that today as highs approach 97 degrees. With dew points in the mid- to upper 60s, heat index values will reach 100-105 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin effective from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH: How hot it will get and when we may feel some relief

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerous heat

Overnight lows will only fall into the mid-70s. More hot weather is expected for Wednesday as highs again top out in the mid- to upper 90s. Heat index values will again top out near and above 100 degrees. A weak lake breeze may provide some relief later in the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

The heat dome begins to break down Thursday. As highs trend downward, rain chances will increase. The best chances of rain appear to focus over southern Wisconsin late Thursday night into Friday. A few additional showers may roll by Saturday. Exact timing and position of these rain chances will become clearer in the days ahead.

Highs return to the 80s over the weekend.

***A HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN FROM 12P TUESDAY THRU 8P WEDNESDAY***

TUESDAY: Sunny and Very Hot

High: 97, Heat Index: 102

Wind: W 5 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Warm

Low: 76

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 95, Heat Index 100

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 90, Heat Index 98

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Rain/Storms

High: 90, Heat Index 95

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers/Storms

High: 88

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