A cutoff low is bringing clouds and even a few light rain showers in from the east. That will keep our breeze out of the northeast today, which means once again it will be cooler by the lake. Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s lakeside, with inland spots reaching the low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day, but some sunshine might mix in late.

Overall, a very quiet pattern is ahead for about the next week to week and a half. Outside of a couple of weak fronts, there is not much to track. That means more sunshine and a bit of a warming trend in the forecast. Temperatures will climb Tuesday, with highs in the mid-60s by the lake and low 70s inland. A dry cold front will move through Wednesday morning, bringing a bit of a cool down for Wednesday and Thursday, with some breezy northeast winds but plenty of sunshine.

When we warm back up:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Couple light showers early

The forecast looks really good from Friday into the weekend, with highs warming into the 60s near the lake and 70s inland. There is only a small chance of rain on Saturday with a weak cold front.



MONDAY: Isolated Showers Early; Some PM Sun

High: 53 lake, 61 inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 45

Wind: NW 5-10mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 65 lake, 71 inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy

High: 56 lake, 66 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53 Lake, 62 Inland

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 61 Lake, 68 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.