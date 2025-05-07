Some cooler temperatures and breezy winds return today after a fantastic day yesterday. A cold front is moving across the state this morning. It will be a dry front, but behind it, winds will pick up out of the northeast, bringing gusts as high as 35 mph. Temperatures will be much cooler near the lake in the lower 50s. Inland spots will have a better chance of reaching into the lower 60s.

Cooler temperatures continue into Thursday, with highs once again in the low 50s lakeside and low 60s inland. Plenty of sunshine is expected as winds start to become a bit lighter. Clear skies and light winds Thursday night will give inland areas the chance to cool down into the 30s. Watch for some patchy frost to be possible early Friday morning away from the lake.

When the winds pick up:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooling down, warmer inland

We will warm back up Friday into the weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Plenty of sunshine will continue, with only a very small chance of rain on Saturday. The pattern looks mild and mostly dry heading into next week.



WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and ColderHigh: 54 Lake, 65 Inland

Wind: NE 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

Low: 42

Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 51 Lake, Inland: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, AM Frost Inland?

High: 59 Lake, 68 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Slight Ch. T-Storm

High: 67 Lake, 75 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 66 Lake, 76 Inland

