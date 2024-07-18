Southeast Wisconsin weather: Coolest day of the week and sunny

The coolest day of the week with the lowest humidity is here! It will be a beautiful day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and dew points in the low 50s. Expect sunny skies this morning with only a few afternoon clouds mixing in.

High pressure stays in control for Friday, sitting right overhead. Our breeze will switch from the northeast today to the south tomorrow allowing our highs to climb closer to average in the lower 80s. A few more areas of clouds will mix in this weekend as the high pressure starts to breakdown. Still expecting a drier weekend with only a small chance for rain late Sunday.



THURSDAY: Sunny, Couple PM CloudsHigh: 76

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Low: 61

Wind: W 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High: 83

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Humidity Up A Bit, Slight Ch. Shower

High: 81

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower

High: 82

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.