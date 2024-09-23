Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler with some sunshine

Feels like fall this morning! Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s across SE Wisconsin with frost advisories across the north woods this morning!

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. A low pressure system will pass to our south late tonight into Tuesday. That will bring increasing clouds and the chance for a few rain showers Tuesday. The highest rain chances will be towards the state line with areas northwest of Milwaukee having the highest chance to stay dry.

I'm loving the forecast for the middle of the week! Temperatures will start off cool in the morning but will warm into the mid 70s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Next system will bring some rain chances around the weekend.



MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, CoolHigh: 68

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower Late

Low: 57

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Showers, Mainly South

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 75

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

