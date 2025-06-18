We hit 92 degrees officially at the airport yesterday! And while today will be cooler and wet, we do have more 90s on the way!

When will we see more rain showers:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler with rain & storms

Mostly cloudy skies today with rounds of rain and storms. Some dry time is likely through the mid to late morning hours. Rain, with some storms, will become likely heading into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower 70s due to cloud cover, rain, and a breeze from the northeast. Recent model trends take the bulk of the heavy rain and storms a bit farther south across northern Illinois, which would keep our severe threat lower. The Storm Prediction Center has nudged the Level 2 risk farther south and east to accommodate those trends.

Small chance for a lingering rain shower early Thursday, then a nice day with more sunshine in the afternoon. Low chance for a pop-up storm as well in the afternoon, with a high near 80. Small chance of rain continues for Friday, mainly in the afternoon, with temperatures in the 80s.

Here comes the heat this weekend! Highs will push toward the 90s with lots of sunshine. With dew points in the low 70s, heat index values will push toward the triple digits!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain & Storms

High: 71

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Few Showers, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. AM Shower Or PM Storm

High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. PM Storm

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, Humid and Breezy

High: 90

Heat Index: Near 100

SUNDAY: Sunny, Hot, Humid and Breezy

High: 93

Heat Index: Near 100

