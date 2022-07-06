Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler Wednesday with dry conditions

A few showers may linger this morning but eventually, we completely dry out today. A northeast breeze also cools us down to highs only in the 70s. It also won't be as humid today, but dew points will still be in the 60s. Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and lows around 60.

We'll keep slight chances for showers and storms in the forecast both Thursday and Friday, but most of those days also look dry. The upcoming weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: Ch. Shower Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 75

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Shower/T-Storm

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 77

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 83