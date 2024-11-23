Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler weather sets in for the holiday

Another mild and gray weekend sets in across southeast Wisconsin. Highs climb into the lower and mid 40s today. Some dry air may filter into the mid-levels this afternoon. A few more breaks of sunshine are possible. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s as the clouds stick around.

Southwest winds take hold tomorrow leading to highs near 50 across far southern Wisconsin.

The next rain chance rolls in on Monday. A few light showers are possible. A strong cold front drops in late Monday into Tuesday. Highs drop into the 30s for the remainder of the week. Storm Team 4 is still monitoring a storm system that takes shape to our South around Thanksgiving. Slight rain chances remain in the 4Cast around the holiday.



SATURDAY: Mostly CloudyHigh: 46

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 36

Wind: W 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

MONDAY: Cloudy with Ch. Rain

High: 50

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Wintry Mix

High: 38

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.