Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler than Monday but staying above average

We hit the low 50s for highs yesterday! Today it will be a touch cooler in the mid to upper 40s with a light breeze from the northwest. Expect more sunshine today, which will make it feel very nice this afternoon.

Wednesday will bring in a clipper system that will give us the chance for a few rain showers. Some areas north of Milwaukee could see a wet snowflake or two mix in. Most of the day will be dry with gloomy skies and more 40s. Small chance on the backside of that system for a light rain or snow shower on Thursday.

A stronger low pressure will look to pass to our north on Friday. That will open the flood gates for a strong south breeze and maybe another chance to break 50 degrees. A cold front will sweep through knocking highs into the 30s for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47

Wind: NW 5-15mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 33

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers, Few Wet Snowflakes North

High: 45

THURSDAY: Iso. Rain/Snow Shower, Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy

High: 52

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 35

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.