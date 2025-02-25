Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler than Monday but staying above average

We hit the low 50s for highs yesterday! Today it will be a touch cooler in the mid to upper 40s with a light breeze from the northwest. Expect more sunshine today, which will make it feel very nice this afternoon.
Wednesday will bring in a clipper system that will give us the chance for a few rain showers. Some areas north of Milwaukee could see a wet snowflake or two mix in. Most of the day will be dry with gloomy skies and more 40s. Small chance on the backside of that system for a light rain or snow shower on Thursday.
A stronger low pressure will look to pass to our north on Friday. That will open the flood gates for a strong south breeze and maybe another chance to break 50 degrees. A cold front will sweep through knocking highs into the 30s for the weekend.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 47
Wind: NW 5-15mph
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Low: 33
Wind: S 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers, Few Wet Snowflakes North
High: 45
THURSDAY: Iso. Rain/Snow Shower, Mostly Cloudy
High: 42
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy
High: 52
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 35
