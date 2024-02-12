Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler temperatures on the way

After a chilly start this morning, plenty of sunshine will warm most areas into the mid 40s this afternoon with a light breeze from the southwest. A cold front across northern Wisconsin will drop south across the state turning our winds to the northwest by this evening.

A shot of some cooler air will push temperatures down into the 20s tonight. Highs on Tuesday will be stuck in the 30s with a few flurries possible. Winds will switch back out of the south on Wednesday bringing highs back into the 40s.

A good chance for a wintry mix arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It looks like it could be mild enough for rain at first changing over to wet snow. It will not be the most powerful system, but something to watch for the Thursday morning commute.

Behind that system will be some more consistent cold air with highs in the low to mid 30s, near average, Friday into the weekend.



MONDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 44

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 28

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Mix At Night

High: 45



THURSDAY: Morning Rain/Snow Mix, Breezy

High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 34



