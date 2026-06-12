Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler temperatures following severe storms

Cooler and drier weather has moved in behind yesterday's showers & storms. Overnight lows have fallen into the 50s and lower 60s.
Highs climb into the upper 70s - near 80 today under a breezy Westerly wind. SW winds will bring in warmer air tomorrow as highs jump into the mid-80s.
A cold front drops in from the NW late Saturday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather over much of Wisconsin. The strongest storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and hail.
Cooler weather moves in for Sunday. Highs remain in the 70s through much of next week.
A few rounds of showers/storms are expected through the middle portion of next week.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 62
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Ch. Showers/Storms Late
High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy
High: 70
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 76
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