Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler temperatures following severe storms

Cooler and drier weather has moved in behind yesterday's showers & storms. Overnight lows have fallen into the 50s and lower 60s.

Highs climb into the upper 70s - near 80 today under a breezy Westerly wind. SW winds will bring in warmer air tomorrow as highs jump into the mid-80s.

A cold front drops in from the NW late Saturday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather over much of Wisconsin. The strongest storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and hail.

Cooler weather moves in for Sunday. Highs remain in the 70s through much of next week.

A few rounds of showers/storms are expected through the middle portion of next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 62

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Ch. Showers/Storms Late

High: 84

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 70

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 76

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.