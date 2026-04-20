Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler & Sunny

After a busy & record-breaking week of wild weather, southern Wisconsin is looking at a much calmer weather pattern in the days ahead.
High-pressure is moving in — keeping the sky clear this morning and through the Monday 4Cast. Overnight lows have dipped near and below-freezing. Patchy frost will begin to fade as the Sun comes up just after 6A. Highs climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s today.
With clouds around tonight, lows dip into the lower 40s. The 70s return on Tuesday before falling into the 60s on Wednesday.
The next chance of rain arrives late Thursday night into Friday. Showers/storms will be possible.
WATCH: What will the weather look like this week?
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 48
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 41
Wind: S 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70
Wind: W 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 61
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Overnight Storms
High: 73
FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms
High: 68
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.