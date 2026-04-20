Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler & Sunny

After a busy & record-breaking week of wild weather, southern Wisconsin is looking at a much calmer weather pattern in the days ahead.

High-pressure is moving in — keeping the sky clear this morning and through the Monday 4Cast. Overnight lows have dipped near and below-freezing. Patchy frost will begin to fade as the Sun comes up just after 6A. Highs climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s today.

With clouds around tonight, lows dip into the lower 40s. The 70s return on Tuesday before falling into the 60s on Wednesday.

The next chance of rain arrives late Thursday night into Friday. Showers/storms will be possible.

WATCH: What will the weather look like this week?

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool but dry start to the week

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 41

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Overnight Storms

High: 73

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 68

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.