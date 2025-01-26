Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler Sunday; Warmer & breezy Monday

Although it's a bit cooler for Sunday, the winds and temperatures pick up for Monday across southern Wisconsin. Highs may top out in the 40s!
Although a bit cooler for Sunday, the winds and temperatures pick up for Monday across southern Wisconsin. Highs may top out in the 40s!

Overnight lows fell into the teens across southeast Wisconsin. Wind chills remain in the single digits & just below zero as NW winds continue.
Thanks to yesterday's passing cold front, highs will only top out in the mid and upper 20s.

However, temperatures will quickly rebound tomorrow as southwest winds take hold. Highs jump into the upper 30s and low 40s.
With a clipper system passing to the North, winds will gust as high as 40mph tomorrow.
There is a slight chance that a few flurries could roll into southern Wisconsin on Monday afternoon.

Small snow chances continue Tuesday & Wednesday as weak clipper systems track to the North of Wisconsin.
Very little to no snow accumulation is expected.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy & ChillyHigh: 28
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Low: 18
Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Windy & Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Flurries
High: 41

TUESDAY: Breezy & Cloudy; Slight Chance Flurries
High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Cloudy; Slight Chance Flurries
High: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 40

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.