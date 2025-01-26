Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler Sunday; Warmer & breezy Monday

Overnight lows fell into the teens across southeast Wisconsin. Wind chills remain in the single digits & just below zero as NW winds continue.

Thanks to yesterday's passing cold front, highs will only top out in the mid and upper 20s.

However, temperatures will quickly rebound tomorrow as southwest winds take hold. Highs jump into the upper 30s and low 40s.

With a clipper system passing to the North, winds will gust as high as 40mph tomorrow.

There is a slight chance that a few flurries could roll into southern Wisconsin on Monday afternoon.

Small snow chances continue Tuesday & Wednesday as weak clipper systems track to the North of Wisconsin.

Very little to no snow accumulation is expected.



SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy & ChillyHigh: 28

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy

Low: 18

Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Windy & Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Flurries

High: 41

TUESDAY: Breezy & Cloudy; Slight Chance Flurries

High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Cloudy; Slight Chance Flurries

High: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

