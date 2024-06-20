Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler start to summer

Scattered showers have begun to move into southern Wisconsin early Thursday morning. This activity will wane by mid to late morning as a stalled frontal boundary remains in the region. Cooler waters on Lake Michigan have allowed some fog to form on the lake. Northeast winds have moved some of that patchy dense fog onshore. Any patchy fog will lift by mid-morning.

With a north wind, highs will be much cooler today – only topping out in the lower to mid 70s at the lakefront. Inland areas near the State Line still could reach into the lower 80s. Most of the afternoon looks dry, but additional isolated showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and into evening.

Heat and humidity are back on Friday as highs jump back into the 80s. However, new computer model data suggests that showers and storms could develop across western Wisconsin during the late morning and make a run to the southeast towards Milwaukee. These showers and storms may keep highs at bay and also impact afternoon plans. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

On and off chances of rain continue into Saturday as the stalled frontal boundary remains in the neighborhood. Hot & humid conditions return with highs back into the lower 90s. A cold front drops in from the NW Saturday night. Showers/storms are likely into early Sunday morning. Some storms could be on the stronger side.

Cooler conditions are expected Sunday & Monday.



THURSDAY: Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy; PM Iso. Storms PossibleHigh: 73 Lake 82 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Early Isolated Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

SATURDAY: Hot, humid & Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 90

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

