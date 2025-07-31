Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler & less humid; tracking wildfire smoke

Most of southeast Wisconsin picked up a beneficial 1 to 2 inches of rainfall yesterday. Some places saw a bit more rain than others, but it was greatly needed.

Now, high pressure is working to clear clouds out and cool down the temperatures. Breezy northeast winds will continue to usher in a drier and cooler air mass.

Unfortunately, the nicer weather comes with wildfire smoke from Canada. Air quality has dropped to the unhealthy (red) category around Milwaukee. A hazy and smoky sky is expected today. Highs climb into the lower to mid-70s. Smoke filters out later this evening and overnight. However, smoke aloft will still create a milky sky tomorrow. An air quality alert continues through noon today, though the DNR has indicated it may be extended across portions of Wisconsin.

As high pressure moves in, sunshine continues through the weekend. Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. As the high moves east early next week, southerly winds return and bring a warm-up. While no organized showers or storms appear on the long-range computer models, increased heat and humidity may lead to pop-up rain chances early next week.

THURSDAY: Increasing Sunshine; Hazy & Smoky

High: 72

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Smoky, but Clear

Low: 61

Wind: N 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 74

SATURDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

