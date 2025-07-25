Overnight showers and storms have largely remained south of Wisconsin. Cloud cover is draped over much of the state and will hover above for much of the day. Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s today thanks to a light northeast wind.

Wildfire smoke has returned to northern Wisconsin and may travel down Lake Michigan later today. The DNR forecasts moderate air quality for southeast Wisconsin today. However, if higher concentrations of smoke are able to hold together, air quality may be further downgraded. An air quality alert continues until 11 p.m.

When we may finally see some fall-like air move in:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler, but still humid; monitoring wildfire smoke

Scattered showers and storms along a stalled frontal boundary may drift north of the Illinois-Wisconsin state line tonight and into Saturday. The best chance of rain is for areas south of I-94 tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Highs will remain in the 80s.

Hot and humid weather returns Sunday and Monday. Highs jump back into the 80s and 90s.

Northwest flow brings repeated rounds of showers and storms to the Great Lakes. If overnight clusters of storms hold together, they may reach southeast Wisconsin Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Long-range computer models show a cooler Canadian air mass plunging farther south toward the latter half of next week. This may bring us some much-needed heat and humidity relief. Stay tuned!

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Humid

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Scattered showers/storms; Warm & Humid

High: 82

SUNDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 86

MONDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers/Storms; Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 90

TUESDAY: Slight chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy

High: 84

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.