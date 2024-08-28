Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler but still humid

We broke a record yesterday for the warmest low temperature, with it only dropping to 75 degrees. Milwaukee hit a high temperature of 94 yesterday before the storms rolled in. Last night the bulk of the rain and storms stayed to our south across northern Illinois.

Expect more clouds than sun today and still the small chance for an isolated shower or storm. It will still be humid today, but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s. More sunshine mixes in for Thursday with the daytime hours looking dry. Another system approaches from the west Thursday night into the first half of Friday bringing more rain and storm chances.

Behind that front will be some drier and cooler air for the holiday weekend. It's looking to be a beautiful weekend with highs in the low 80s Saturday dropping into the low 70s for Labor Day. Expect sunshine all weekend long with another dry stretch of weather taking hold.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler But Humid, Isolated ShowerHigh: 78

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Night Storms

High: 78

FRIDAY: Morning Showers/Storms, Humid

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.