Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler and sunny weekend; watching for Tuesday rain

After highs reached the 50s on Friday, arctic air crashed back into Wisconsin. Overnight lows tumbled into the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits!

High pressure now takes over for the weekend. Sunshine sticks around this afternoon and is back for Sunday. Highs top out in the upper 20s today and mid-30s tomorrow.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a dynamic weather pattern next week. A light mix of rain/snow is possible on Monday before a more widespread chance of rain moves in on Tuesday. Scattered showers persist through Wednesday before a changeover to a slushy snow mix. Some accumulation is possible despite highs in the 40s. Stay tuned for updates.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and ChillyHigh: 28

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Low: 16

Wind: NW 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

MONDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

TUESDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Snow Mix Likely; Cloudy

High: 45

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.