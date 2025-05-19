A tough couple of days lie ahead for mid-May, with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. You would definitely expect better this time of year, but most of the week will be stuck in the 50s.

Today will be mostly cloudy as a low-pressure system approaches from the southwest. We will not enter the warm sector of this system, which means no severe weather, but it does mean cool temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 50s today.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool week ahead

It will be mostly cloudy tonight, and the chance of rain will roll in late, primarily to the southwest of Milwaukee, into early Tuesday. Rain will become likely throughout the day on Tuesday. It will be a nasty day with rain, cool temperatures, and very gusty winds from the east.

Rain chances will slowly decrease later in the week. As that happens, temperatures will gradually climb. Highs are expected to be near 60 by the weekend, still below average as we can't seem to shake this east breeze this spring.



MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Ch. Late

Low: 45

Wind: E 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Rainy, Windy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Sct. Showers; Breezy

High: 53

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

