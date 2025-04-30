A cool start to this morning with most spots in the 30s and it will stay cool into this afternoon. Temperatures are starting off over 30 degrees colder than this time yesterday when some started in the 70s. It will be a below average day today with highs in the low 50s by the lake and a few degrees warmer inland.

Clouds will increase later in the day, and eventually, the chance for showers at night. Rain will become likely heading into Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies. It looks like a good soaking rainfall across the area. A couple of showers will be possible Friday too.

When temperatures start to warm back up:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool today, rain tomorrow

A great looking weekend forecast with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures warming as the weekend goes on. It looks like a mild stretch will build into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Morning Sun Then Increasing Clouds

High: 52 Lake, 60 Inland

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Showers to Rain Likely

Low: 44

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Periods of Rain, Best Chance Early

High: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers

High: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

