Sunny and cooler weather takes over for the next few days! High-pressure moves in today and keep winds out of the NE. Onshore winds from Lake Michigan will keep highs in the lower to mid 50s. Highs may approach 60 farther inland.

More sunshine is back tomorrow before clouds roll in on Friday. Scattered showers move in from the South late Friday into Saturday morning. Highs return to the 60s & 70s over Memorial Day weekend.

WATCH: When will the 70s return?

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool Sunshine

Check The Interactive Radar



HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 54 Lake 60 Inland

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 43

Wind: NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 55 Lake 60 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain

High: 61

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 66

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

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