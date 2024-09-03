Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool start with more sunshine

And it continues! We'll see a cool start to the day again with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s this afternoon!

Temperatures will warm up a bit as our high pressure starts to shift east, allowing our winds to turn to the south. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with 80s returning for one day on Thursday.

A cold front will move towards us increasing cloud cover Thursday afternoon, but right now the daytime hours are looking mostly dry. By the evening into the overnight hours we will see a band of rain with a few thunderstorms move across SE Wisconsin.

We'll see a pretty good temperature drop and another taste of fall behind that front. Things will be breezy and cooler on Friday with a few lingering rain showers. Highs this weekend will likely only be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.



TUESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 76

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 55 Lake, 49 Inland

Wind: S 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Storms/Rain Late Into Night

High: 83

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Showers

High: 71

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cool

High: 66

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.