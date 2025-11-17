Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool & quiet Monday; wintry mix tomorrow

Overnight lows have tumbled into the 20s and 30s, thanks to a clear sky and light northwest wind. Another typical November day is on the way, with increasing clouds and highs in the mid-40s.

Watch: When we could see rain mixed with a bit of snow

Cool & quiet Monday; wintry mix tomorrow

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a Colorado low that will move across the Plains later today and throughout tomorrow. On the north side of this system, a narrow swath of heavy, wet snow is expected to fall along with a cold rain. The rain will pick up early Tuesday morning and may mix with snow at times.

The rain-snow line will be pushed farther north as afternoon highs climb into the lower 40s. Areas north of I-94 stand the best chance of seeing a slushy accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Rain will taper off in the afternoon and early evening. Lows will drop into the lower 30s inland and mid-30s lakeside.

Clouds will stick around midweek with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees.

Another round of rain will pass to the south Thursday and into Friday. The latest model runs have trended this rainfall even farther south. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast. Storm Team 4 will continue monitoring storm track trends. Sunshine is expected over the coming weekend.

MONDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

Wind: NW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Rain/Snow Mix likely

Low: 36

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High44

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Rain

High: 50

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

