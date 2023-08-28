Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool morning, highs rise to the 80s on Monday

You may want a sweatshirt or light jacket when heading out the door this morning. We're starting our day in the 50s but sunshine helps warm us to around 80 by this afternoon. It's going to be a fantastic late summer day. A weak cold front may bring a few showers to the area late tonight and into tomorrow. The rain won't add up to much and this is likely the only chance for rain this week.

There are signs of another surge of heat by this weekend. We could actually experience a heatwave, with several days in a row in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear & CoolLow: 57 lake, inland 52

Wind: Var 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

Wind: SW/SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sct. Rain/T-showers

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 70

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 85

