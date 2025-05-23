A calm but cool stretch of weather is expected this weekend. A mix of sun and clouds and a light breeze from the north turning northeast today. Highs will hit the mid-50s near the lake and low 60s inland.

Below-average temperatures continue for the long Memorial Day weekend. Highs remain in the 50s by the lake, with 60s inland. There will be a small chance for an isolated afternoon shower this weekend, mainly Saturday. Winds remain light and off the lake out of the northeast.

When the best weather will be this holiday weekend:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool holiday weekend

A more organized system will track our way toward the middle of next week, bringing a better chance for rain on Wednesday. Behind that system, expect more seasonable temperatures — and possibly some above-normal temperatures — late next week.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56 Lake, 61 Inland

Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 42 Lake, 37 Inland

Wind: N 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight PM Rain Ch. (Isolated PM)

High: 55 Lake, 63 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake, 66 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 59 Lake, 66 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60 Lake, 63 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.